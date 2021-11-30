Clear
Martin Hartig, 92

Martin Hartig, 92, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021 at his home.

Posted: Nov 30, 2021 4:08 PM

He was born August 23, 1929, in Transylvania, Romania to Michael and Suzanna Hartig.
Martin was a member of D.A.N.K.
He enjoyed bowling, fishing, gardening, being outdoors, and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by son, Paul Hartig; parents; and 4 siblings.
Survivors include son, Marty Hartig (Carol); daughter, Elizabeth Carroll (Thomas); 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

