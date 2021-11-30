Martin Hartig, 92, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021 at his home.
He was born August 23, 1929, in Transylvania, Romania to Michael and Suzanna Hartig.
Martin was a member of D.A.N.K.
He enjoyed bowling, fishing, gardening, being outdoors, and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by son, Paul Hartig; parents; and 4 siblings.
Survivors include son, Marty Hartig (Carol); daughter, Elizabeth Carroll (Thomas); 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
