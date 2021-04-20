Clear
Martin "Marty" Marks, 59

Martin "Marty" Marks, 59, Bigelow, Missouri, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021.

Posted: Apr 20, 2021 11:05 AM

Martin “Marty” Marks, 59, Bigelow, Missouri, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021.
He was born in Sioux City, Iowa on June 27, 1961 to Robert and Judith (Brubaker) Marks.
Marty married Michele Humphrey on June 1, 1985. She survives of the home.
He was a wildlife biologist for the Missouri Department of Conservation for 35 years.
Marty was an avid hunter and fisherman and belonged to the Boone and Crockett Club. He also enjoyed fly-tieing.
He was a loving, caring husband and father, who enjoyed spending time with his family.
Marty was always willing to help others.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert.
Survivors include his wife, Michele; son, Zachary; daughter, Mackenzie; mother, Judy; and brother, Merle Marks (Becky).
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:30 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family requests anyone attending visitation or service to wear a face mask.

