Martin Morris Burns, 84

Martin Morris Burns passed away in his home December 27, 2020.

"Marty" was born to parents, George and Elizabeth( Danaher) Burns on November 21, 1936. He attended St. Francis Xavier School and Christian Brothers High School. He served in the U.S. Army and the Navy Reserves. He was employed at Schultz Electric for 37 years and retired from there.

Marty was of the Catholic faith and a former member of St. Francis Xavier Parish. He married Fern McClellan and they enjoyed sailing at Smithville Lake. They bought an Excel Camper and traveled for several years. The last 19 years were spent in Yuma, Arizona for the winter. Marty and Fern made their home in Clarksdale, Missouri.

Marty was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Norman, Quentin, George, Lawrence and Charles; sisters Jean Thomas and Teresa Mann.

He is survived by his wife Fern of the home, Harold McClellan, Tina (Rex) Arbuckle; grandchildren Hannah of California, Rylan of Cameron, MO, Stephanie McClellan of Gower, MO, and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Mosaic Life Care and AseraCare Hospice.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Thursday, December 31st at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. The Rosary and service will follow at 2:00 PM. A private burial will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery.