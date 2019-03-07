Marty Lee Hill

November 23, 1955 - March 07, 2019

Marty Lee Hill, 63, of Platte City, MO, passed from this life on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the North Kansas City Hospice House in North Kansas City, MO.

Marty was born on November 23, 1955, in Fairfax, MO, to Harold Leslie and Yvonne Lee (Blair) Hill. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his brother in law Warren Kamtz. He had lived the past 23 years in Platte City and was a former Nodaway County resident. He graduated from South Nodaway High School in 1973.

For 25 years Marty was a service worker for Spire, formerly MGE Gas Company, in Kansas City, MO.

He was a member and attended the Platte City United Methodist Church, Platte City, MO.

He was united in marriage to Vanessa Irene Shaiffer on Oct 19, 1996, at Pleasant Hill, MO. She survives of the home.

Other survivors include his children, Stacie (Mike) Shellenberger, Savannah, MO, Rachel (Bryan) Wax, Dearborn, MO, and Brian (Nora) Hill, Kansas City, MO; his 5 siblings, Carol Kamtz, Liberty, MO, Sonja Wilmes, Maryville, MO, Leslie (Annette) Hill, Maryville MO, Becky Goodwin, Platte City, MO, and Bobbie (Gary) Baker, Platte City, MO; 5 grandchildren, Trevor (Hannah) Shellenberger, Audra, and Adam Shellenberger, and Gavin and River Wax; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM, Monday, March 11, 2019, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The burial will follow in the Maitland Cemetery, Maitland, MO.

The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.