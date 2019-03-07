Clear

Marty Lee Hill November 23, 1955 - March 07, 2019

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM, Monday, March 11, 2019, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The burial will follow in the Maitland Cemetery, Maitland, MO. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.

Posted: Mar. 11, 2019 9:23 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Marty Lee Hill

November 23, 1955 - March 07, 2019

Marty Lee Hill, 63, of Platte City, MO, passed from this life on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the North Kansas City Hospice House in North Kansas City, MO.

Marty was born on November 23, 1955, in Fairfax, MO, to Harold Leslie and Yvonne Lee (Blair) Hill. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his brother in law Warren Kamtz. He had lived the past 23 years in Platte City and was a former Nodaway County resident. He graduated from South Nodaway High School in 1973.

For 25 years Marty was a service worker for Spire, formerly MGE Gas Company, in Kansas City, MO.

He was a member and attended the Platte City United Methodist Church, Platte City, MO.

He was united in marriage to Vanessa Irene Shaiffer on Oct 19, 1996, at Pleasant Hill, MO. She survives of the home.

Other survivors include his children, Stacie (Mike) Shellenberger, Savannah, MO, Rachel (Bryan) Wax, Dearborn, MO, and Brian (Nora) Hill, Kansas City, MO; his 5 siblings, Carol Kamtz, Liberty, MO, Sonja Wilmes, Maryville, MO, Leslie (Annette) Hill, Maryville MO, Becky Goodwin, Platte City, MO, and Bobbie (Gary) Baker, Platte City, MO; 5 grandchildren, Trevor (Hannah) Shellenberger, Audra, and Adam Shellenberger, and Gavin and River Wax; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM, Monday, March 11, 2019, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The burial will follow in the Maitland Cemetery, Maitland, MO.

The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Maryville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Savannah
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Cameron
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Fairfax
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Not a bad start to the new workweek. We'll see mostly sunny skies on Monday and temperatures will warm up a bit into the middle to upper 40s for highs.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events