Marty Lynn Whitaker, 56

Visitation: Thursday, May 28th, 2020 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM @ Hixson-Klein Funeral Home. 104 Mill Street, Smithville, MO 64089. ■ Service: Thursday, May 28th, 2020 1:00 PM @ Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville Branch.

Posted: May 27, 2020 9:50 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Marty Lynn Whitaker, 56, of Trimble, MO passed away May 23, 2020. He was always with his family. Whether it was in person or spirit. Marty died of heart failure.

He leaves behind his loving wife Lisa Ann Whitaker. His son Austin Lee Whitaker, daughter Taelor Erin Whitaker brother Deon Whitaker, and step dad John Zuniga. Two grandsons that he loved very much Connor Charles Landrum, and Bentley Lynn Whitaker. He is excited to be joining his Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, and many of his friends.

He was a loving and amazing father, husband and grandfather and friend. Marty was so proud of his grandsons. He loved them so much. He taught Connor so many things while he was able. Even though he never felt good he did as much as he could with them.

Marty was a member of Trimble Baptist Church. It was here he was led to Christ and his everlasting love. Marty started a food pantry at the church and loved to help people. He was always there when you needed him.

He was an avid Camper. He loved going camping with his son Austin. Even though he was sick for a long time he always tried to smile and make the best of life. He had a love of cars. Classic, new service. Marty was an amazing kind hearted soul; he was always willing to help anyone. He had a big heart and did everything he could to help. I could go on forever about all the great things he’s done.

Marty will be missed dearly and will never be forgotten.

Visitation: 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. with Services at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, May 28th at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.

Burial: Reed Cemetery, Trimble, MO

