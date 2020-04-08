Clear
Marva Ledine Watson, 78

Services to be held at a later date.

Marva Ledine Watson, 78, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
She was born July 13, 1941 in Elwood, Kansas to Leroy and Dorothy (Botts) Watson.
She was a reverend.
Marva enjoyed traveling and cooking outdoors. She liked to play the organ and sing gospel music.
She was preceded in death by her parents and children, Terry Dennis, Teinja Pringle and Scott Campbell.
Survivors include children, Darlene Dennis (Raymond Hunt) and Marcus Dennis; siblings, Glen (Ruth) Watson, Gary (Mary) Watson, Jerri Watson, Michael Watson (Janice), John Watson (Deborah) and Judy Simmons (Melvin); stepchildren, Bridgetta Williams and Avion Baltizare; and 23 grandchildren. She also leaves behind numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
Farewell Services at a later date, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

