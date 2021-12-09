Marvin Atkins, Jr., 89 of St. Joseph, passed away December 5, 2021. Marvin was born March 22, 1932 in St. Joseph to J. Marvin, Sr., and Velma (Erickson) Atkins.

He was a graduate of Benton High School, and then served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War as a Military Policeman. After his discharge from the service, he began his career with the St. Joseph Police Department.

He served with the police department beginning in 1955, retiring as a Lieutenant in 1995. While with the department he was a bomb technician and Academy Director for a few years.

Marvin was a founding member of Fraternal Order of Police #3. He was a very active member for over 55 years with the Boy Scouts of America and the Tribe of Mic-O-Say. He was a member of the NRA and worked for them as a volunteer training counselor. He was the only training counselor in northwest Missouri. He influenced many young lives during his life.

He married Sharon Ripper on November 17, 1981 in St. Joseph and she survives. Also surviving are his children, Billy S. Banks, J. Marvin Atkins III (Pat), David L. Atkins, James M. Atkins, Sr; eleven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents, daughter Deborah K. Atkins, two grandsons Aaron Hancock, Christopher Snyder, and a brother Billy R. Atkins, Sr.

Memorial contributions would be appreciated to Boy Scouts of America or to the St. Joseph Animal Shelter.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 9, 2021 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will follow at 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Inurnment will be Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Memorial Park Cemetery.