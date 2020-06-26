Marvin Austin Reid Jr. 70, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at his home. He was born February 13, 1950 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Irene and Marvin Austin Reid Sr. He graduated from Benton High School, class of 1968, and he attended Missouri Western State College. He married Mary Kay Parsons on August 23, 1969, and she survives of the home. He had a 54 year career working in area grocery stores, most recently at Brothers in Savannah as the dairy manager. He was a very spiritual man, who loved the Gospel and our Lord and Savior. Marvin was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include, wife, Mary Kay Reid of the home, two sons, Marvin Austin Reid, III, St. Joseph, MO, and Chris (Kathy) Reid, Kansas City, MO, a brother, Milt (Sharon) Berger, St. Joseph, MO, several, nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends from 1 - 2 p.m. Friday with a family funeral service and livestream at 2:00 pm, Friday, June 26, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Greg Smith officiating. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.