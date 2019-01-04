Marvin D. Morrison

1936-2018

Marvin D. Morrison, 82, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Saturday, December 29, 2018, at a Savannah health care center.

He was born September 4, 1936 in Stanberry, Missouri.

Mr. Morrison served in the United States Army from 1955-1957.

On February 22, 1964 Marvin married Ruth Ann Chapman in Stanberry, Missouri. She survives of the home.

For 39 years he was a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service.

Marvin was a member of Savannah Praise Fellowship.

His favorite holiday was Christmas. He enjoyed his village collection and light displays, as well as his tractor and post office memorabilia.

Marvin was an animal lover, especially his grand dogs, Nelson, Willie, Lyla, Harper and Reggie.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dallas and Grace (Coburn) Morrison; two brothers, Jay Morrison, Lloyd Morrison; and sister, Lois Morrison.

Additional survivors include three sons, Kevin Morrison (Janet), Platte City, Missouri, Kyle Morrison (Melinda), Savannah, Missouri, Kurtis Morrison (Trena), Kansas City, Missouri; five grandchildren, Cody and Caleb Morrison, Savannah, Missouri, Tanner Morrison, Kansas City, Missouri, Jonathan Morrison, St. Joseph, Missouri, Kira Morrison, Lee’s Summit, Missouri; great-grandchild, Harley Morrison, Savannah, Missouri; sister, Lola Swartz (Bob), Savannah, Missouri; brothers-in-law, Steve Angle (Barb), Albany, Missouri, Ed Angle (Cynthia), Albany, Missouri; numerous nieces and nephews.

Natural Farewell Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Celebration of Life at a later date. Inurnment Savannah Cemetery.

