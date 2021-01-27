Clear
BREAKING NEWS SJSD cancels in-person classes for Wednesday due to weather conditions Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Marvin G. Orcutt, 82

Marvin George Orcutt, 82, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021.

Posted: Jan 27, 2021 12:00 PM

Marvin George Orcutt, 82, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021.
He was born April 19, 1938 in Sparks, Kansas to George Edward and Della Elaine (Durey) Orcutt.
Marvin was a truck driver for Mitchell Hills.
He enjoyed fishing and drag racing. He was of the Methodist faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Marvin Virgil Orcutt; brother, Martin Ray Orcutt; and sisters, Dolores Laverne Orcutt and Charlene Carlstead.
Survivors include sons, Randy Orcutt and Richard Hammet; brother, Raymond Orcutt (Joyce); and sisters, Shirley Gibson, Helen Sexton and Anna Swann.
Graveside Farewell and Interment Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. The procession will leave from Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Friends may call from 12:00 Noon to 5:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
24° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 13°
Clarinda
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 15°
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
24° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
26° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Falls City
Mostly Cloudy
22° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 14°
Another round of light snow is expected tonight into Wednesday morning. Snowfall accumulations averaging one inch is expected in most areas. Temperatures will continue to be on the cold side with highs only reaching into the lower 30's. By the end of the week we will see high temperatures in the 50's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories