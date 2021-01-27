Marvin G. Orcutt, 82

Marvin George Orcutt, 82, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021.

He was born April 19, 1938 in Sparks, Kansas to George Edward and Della Elaine (Durey) Orcutt.

Marvin was a truck driver for Mitchell Hills.

He enjoyed fishing and drag racing. He was of the Methodist faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Marvin Virgil Orcutt; brother, Martin Ray Orcutt; and sisters, Dolores Laverne Orcutt and Charlene Carlstead.

Survivors include sons, Randy Orcutt and Richard Hammet; brother, Raymond Orcutt (Joyce); and sisters, Shirley Gibson, Helen Sexton and Anna Swann.

Graveside Farewell and Interment Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. The procession will leave from Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Friends may call from 12:00 Noon to 5:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.