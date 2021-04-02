Marvin J. Sprague, 88, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021.

He was born April 25, 1932 to Donald and Maxine (Bradley) Sprague in Utica, Missouri.

Marvin was an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was a lifetime member of the NRA. He was also a member of the IUOE, Local #302, American Legion, Citizens Right to Keep and Bear Arms and the Second Amendment Foundation. Marvin was an accomplished marksman and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Shockley; and stepbrother, John Roger Sanson.

Survivors include his wife, Merilyn; daughters, Carmen J. Robinson and Karol L. Sprague; grandchildren, Glen Michael Robinson, Olivia and Alexander Motsinger; stepbrothers, Everett (Judy) and George Shipp; other beloved family and friends.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. April 23, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family suggests memorial donations to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Eastside Baptist Church of St. Joseph, Missouri.

