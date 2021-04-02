Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Marvin J. Sprague, 88

Marvin J. Sprague, 88, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021.

Posted: Apr 2, 2021 1:29 PM

Marvin J. Sprague, 88, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021.

He was born April 25, 1932 to Donald and Maxine (Bradley) Sprague in Utica, Missouri.

Marvin was an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was a lifetime member of the NRA. He was also a member of the IUOE, Local #302, American Legion, Citizens Right to Keep and Bear Arms and the Second Amendment Foundation. Marvin was an accomplished marksman and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Shockley; and stepbrother, John Roger Sanson.

Survivors include his wife, Merilyn; daughters, Carmen J. Robinson and Karol L. Sprague; grandchildren, Glen Michael Robinson, Olivia and Alexander Motsinger; stepbrothers, Everett (Judy) and George Shipp; other beloved family and friends.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. April 23, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family suggests memorial donations to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Eastside Baptist Church of St. Joseph, Missouri.

To send flowers to the family of Marvin J. Sprague please visit our Tribute Store.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 66°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 64°
St. Joseph
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 66°
Chillicothe/Agri
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 58°
Falls City
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 67°
Winds will be out of the south today and tonight which will eventually start to warm us up as we head into Friday afternoon. The winds really start to pick up as we head into your Friday, and we could see wind gusts up to 35mph. Warmer temperatures will be here to stay with lots of sunshine and a few passing clouds. Temperatures will really start to warm up again Saturday afternoon and for the rest of the weekend with highs back in the upper 70s. Winds will continue to stay breezy this weekend. Conditions look to stay dry through the weekend with rain chances and possibly a few thunderstorms returning on Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories