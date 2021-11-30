Clear
Marvin Knight “Montana” Whitaker, 86

Marvin Knight “Montana” Whitaker, 86, of Cameron, passed away November 26, 2021.

Cameron, MO- Marvin Knight “Montana” Whitaker, 86, of Cameron, passed away November 26, 2021. Marvin was born October 14, 1935 to Harold O. and Taleta M. (Shelman) Whitaker, in Cameron.
Marvin was a 1953 graduate of Cameron High School. He married Anita Williams December 21, 1979 in Altamont, Mo. Marvin was a truck driver for Cameron Coop, Cameron, MO for 31 years. He was an announcer for Thunder Valley Raceway in Bethany, MO for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, H.O. and Taleta; brother, Kenneth; 2 sisters, Juanita Cox and Elsie Ensign; stepson, Johney Hammond.
Marvin is survived by his wife Anita of the home; 2 sons Greg (Linda) Whitaker, Chandler, AZ, Dusty (Kayla) Whitaker, Ludlow, MO; 2 daughters Pam (Steve) Moser, Hermann, MO, Crystal Hammond, Cameron, MO; 14 grandchildren.
Services will be 2:00 PM, Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, MO. Visitation, 6:00-8:00 PM Monday, November 29, 2021at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Christian Chapel Cemetery, Cameron, MO. Memorials may be made to Christian Chapel Cemetery or to the family to help with funeral expense.
For online condolences, visit www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.

