Marvin “Kody” Free

1957-2020

Marvin “Kody” Free, 63, Agency, Missouri, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020.

He was born April 30, 1957 in Cameron, Missouri to Marvin and Myrtle (White) Free.

Kody married Cynthia Rose McCann October 26, 1985. She preceded him in death August 25, 2015.

He was a farmer for over 30 years then later worked for the healthcare pharmaceutical industry from 2003 to present.

Kody enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, trapping and the outdoors. He went on many adventurous hunting trips, the most memorable was in Canada where he finally got his black bear with his bow. He loved watching his children’s activities and was always willing to help them in any way he could. Kody was a firm believer in God and brought his children up in the faith and knowledge of God. He taught them the meaning of true love, as he loved his wife, Cynthia and his children more than anything. Kody was very compassionate and an encourager. He had a smile and laugh that was very infectious.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; and infant brother, Timothy.

Survivors include children, Brian Free (Megan), Heather Nold (Adam), Paul Free (Skyler); grandchildren, Brayden, Kaitlyn, Blake, Alaina, Addalyn, Hudson and Emerson; brother, David “Kim” Free (Elisa); sisters, Connie Hecker (Steve), Corina Free; fiancée, Shelly Haynes, and her daughter, Bailey; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, Oak Christian Church. Interment Oak Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Oak Christian Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.