Marvin L. Bowlin, 74, St. Joseph, Missouri

Visitation Monday, May 20, 2019 6:00PM - 8:00PM Service Tuesday, May 21, 2019 3:00PM - 4:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Ave. St. Joseph, MO 64506

Posted: May. 20, 2019 1:52 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Marvin L. Bowlin
1944-2019

Marvin L. Bowlin, 74, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019.
He was born on November 29, 1944 in Maryville, Missouri to Loyd and Clema (Anderson) Bowlin.
Marvin married Marjorie “Marge” Smith on December 18, 1966, she preceded him in death in 2014. He then married Karen Simpson on March 17, 2018.
He was a member of the St. Joseph Rifle and Pistol Club, NRA, a Scottish Rite Mason, and attended the Riverside Baptist Church.
Marvin also worked at Thomas Market for 18 years, Food-4-Less for 21 years, and at Wal-Mart in the sporting goods section for 11 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and first wife.
Survivors include current wife Karen, daughter; Marlene Bowlin (Scott Sheesley), and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Savannah Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank or Wounded Warrior Project. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

