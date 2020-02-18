Marvin L. Smith, 77, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at his home.

Marvin was born on December 11, 1942 in Troy, Kansas to Norman and Opal Meredith (Bledsoe) Smith.

Marvin married Linda “Susie” (Mills) Griffin on July 3, 1965 in Elwood, Kansas. She preceded him in death on April 21, 2017.

Marvin loved his family and friends. He had a passion for his tractors.

Marvin was always willing to help anyone who asked. Susie was the love of his life. He was loved by his son and anyone who knew him. He loved to tell stories, jokes and pull pranks on people. He was stubborn and didn’t ever ask for help or anything from anyone, but once he allowed help he was very appreciative for all.

He was also preceded in death by his parents, bother, Lloyd Smith and a step-daughter, Rita Sue.

Survivors, step-son Carl Griffin; Step-grandchildren, Carl Griffin Jr., Christopher Griffin, Mariah Griffin, Autumn Griffin and Colton Griffin; step-great-grandchild, Cayden Michael Griffin.

Brothers, Melvin, Dennis (Joann), Donnie and Ronnie Smith.

Sisters, Sharon Burns, Beverly Cluck (Paul), Rhonda Schubert (Mike) and Pam Smith (Wes).

Numerous nieces and nephews.

Marvin’s wishes were to be cremated with no services.

Harman Rohde Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

