Marvin Lee Estes, 64, of St. Joseph, passed away March 30, 2021.

He was born October 25, 1956, in Dekalb County to Aubrey and Ruby (Hasty) Estes.

Marvin married Nancy Michelle Thompson, June 4, 1988.

He is preceded by: his parents, Aubrey and Ruby Estes and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bill and Glenyis Thompson.

Survivors: wife, Nancy Estes, of the home; sons, Trevor (Michelle) Estes, St. Joseph, Missouri and Jason (Misty) Geidl, Watford City, North Dakota; brother, Keith (Vivian) Estes and sisters, Irene Sifers, Audrey (David) Ousley, and Nancy Jo Stahl, all of Maysville, Missouri; grandchildren, Kinzie, Owen, Jadlynne and Brittany; brother-in-law, Mark Thompson, St. Joseph, Missouri; nieces, Cristin (Corey) Myers, St. Joseph, Missouri and Lacie (Cameron) Lyons.

Celebration of Life: 2:00 PM, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Visitation: 1:00 PM, prior to the service at the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.