Marvin Lee Sanders, 74, of Quitman, MO, passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at a hospital in Omaha, NE, with his family at his side.

Marvin was born on February 8, 1947, in Clarinda, IA, to William Luther and Mima Deloris (Matheny) Sanders. He lived most all his life in Quitman, and had spent 15 years in West Plains, MO. He was a Christian.

He enjoyed working on cars. He was an outdoorsman; liked to hunt and fish, and to mushroom hunt. He also like to garden. He very much loved all of his family and spending time with them.

His parents preceded him in death, and his brother, Galen Gene Sanders and several aunts and uncles.

On February 9, 1997, in Quitman, he married Linda DiAnn Brodrick, and she survives of the home.

He had been a truck driver; and had owned and operated L&M Towing, in Quitman, and L&M Home Repairs, in West Plains, MO.

Survivors include his wife, Linda, of the home. Son: Roger Lynn Crowe-Sanders, Kihei, HI. Step-sons: Jason Lynn (Erin) Sanders, Hawleyville, IA, Waylon Lee (Lisa) Sanders, Maryville, MO. Daughters: Rhonda Sue (Leo) Baldwin, Council Bluffs, IA, LaDonna Lynn (Shawn) Johnson, Omaha, NE, Kimberly Kay (Brian) Voigts, Panama City, FL, Coty Victoria Sanders (Jason Tapley) Moody, MO, Melissa Lee (Braden) Richardson, Mountain Home, AR. Step-Daughter: Dawn DeAnn Muncy, West Plains, MO; 2 brothers: Richard Dean (Tammy) Sanders, Skidmore, MO, and Wayland (Shirley) Sanders, Quitman, MO; 3 sisters: Marilyn (Ron) Scholtz, Oklahoma, Linda Scott, Bolckow, MO, and Rita Kay Richards (Steve Morrell), TX; 28 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.

Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM, on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at the Bram Funeral Home. The burial will be in the Quitman Cemetery, Quitman, MO.

The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM, on Friday, October 15, 2021, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

Memorial contribution can be directed to the family to help with final expenses.