Marvin R. Stilgenbauer May 12, 1933 - January 12, 2019

Marvin R. Stilgenbauer

1933-2019

Marvin R. Stilgenbauer, 85, Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of Lenexa, Kansas, passed away Saturday, January 12, 2019.

He was born May 12, 1933 in St. Joseph, Missouri to John and Grace (Highsmith) Stilgenbauer.

Marvin married Nancy Ann Kieffer February 18, 1956. She survives of the home.

He worked for Armor and Company for 2 years, then moved to Emporia, KS and worked for Missouri Beef Packers. Marvin later moved to McPherson, KS working for MBPXL, retiring with Cargil Excel in 1998.

He was a member of The Elks Club and First Christian Church. Marvin loved his KU Jayhawks basketball through and through. He was also a loyal Kansas City Royals fan. Marvin loved his family and adored his wife.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, John William Stilgenbauer, Sr.

Additional survivors include daughters, Deb S. Miller (Jeff), Dublin, OH, Holly S. Miller, Morgan Hill, CA, Carey Bauer Buckler (Brad), Weston, MO; grandchildren, Aaron Miller, Morgan Hill, CA, Sarah Miller, Morgan Hill, CA, Bradley Miller, New York, NY, David Miller, San Francisco, CA, Jamie Miller, San Francisco, CA, Lane Buckler, Weston, MO, Mason Buckler, Ft. Riley, KS, Whit Buckler, Overland Park, KS; great grandchildren, Trey and Myles Miller, Morgan Hill, CA; 3 nephews, John, Jeffrey and Jackson Stilgenbauer; and his beloved dog, Sam.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Pleasant Ridge Cemetery at a later date. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations to the Meniere’s Society or University of Kansas Cancer Center. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.