Mary A. Browning, 85, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020.

She was born December 8, 1934 to Aubrey and Louise (Davis) Carey.

Mary married Billy Browning August 21, 1954. They were married for 27 years before his passing in 1982.

She was an LPN for the Sisters Hospital before moving on to Heartland West. Later, she retired from the State Hospital.

Mary loved to be outside and take care of her flowers and maintain the lawn. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s activities. She was an avid Chiefs and Royals fan.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, companion, Dave Fetty; and son, Robert Bruce.

Survivors include: children, Sandy Lukenbill, Steve Browning (Dana); brothers, Dave Carey (Linda), Dan Carey (Deb); grandchildren, Stephanie Roberts, Todd Lukenbill of Texas, Whitney Dryer (Edward) of Madison, Abby (Cory) Carpenter of Leawood, Ally Browning of Denver, Craig Browning of Kansas City, Mackie Browning of St. Joseph; six great grandchildren and numerous nieces nephews and extended family and friends.

Family Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 12:30 to 2:30 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Noyes Home for Children.