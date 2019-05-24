Clear

Mary A DeVany December 14, 1924 - May 24, 2019

Mary will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home with Inurnment following in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Pastor Rodney Krumme officiating. Memorials are requested to Inter-Serv.

Posted: May. 28, 2019 8:45 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Mary A. DeVany 94, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at a local health care facility. She was born December 14, 1924 in St. Joseph, daughter of Refugio & Juan Torres. She attended Central High School. Mary worked at Westab & Stetson Hats. She enjoyed volunteering at the hospital, crocheting and cooking. Her first and greatest love was her family. Mary was preceded in death by her father, Juan Torres, mother, Refugio Torres, former husband, Charles DeVany, siblings, Jose Torres, Sr., John Torres, Jr., Jessie Torres, Guadalupe Torres, Grace Torres, and Alice Cruz, and son in law, Jim Long. She is survived by children, Ruth Ann Long of Kansas City, MO, daughter, Linda (Everett L.) Wheeler of Faucett, MO, grandchildren, Gary Wheeler, Everett Dean (Shawna) Wheeler, Dan (Penny) Wheeler, Stacy Miller, Leslie (Marlon) Toledo, and several great grandchildren. Mary will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home with Inurnment following in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Pastor Rodney Krumme officiating. Memorials are requested to Inter-Serv.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Maryville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Cameron
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Fairfax
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 60°
You need to remain weather aware for our Tuesday as we could be dealing with a widespread severe event during the late afternoon into the evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center already has the entire KQ2 Viewing Area under a "Moderate Risk" for severe weather.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events