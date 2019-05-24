Mary A DeVany December 14, 1924 - May 24, 2019

Mary A. DeVany 94, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at a local health care facility. She was born December 14, 1924 in St. Joseph, daughter of Refugio & Juan Torres. She attended Central High School. Mary worked at Westab & Stetson Hats. She enjoyed volunteering at the hospital, crocheting and cooking. Her first and greatest love was her family. Mary was preceded in death by her father, Juan Torres, mother, Refugio Torres, former husband, Charles DeVany, siblings, Jose Torres, Sr., John Torres, Jr., Jessie Torres, Guadalupe Torres, Grace Torres, and Alice Cruz, and son in law, Jim Long. She is survived by children, Ruth Ann Long of Kansas City, MO, daughter, Linda (Everett L.) Wheeler of Faucett, MO, grandchildren, Gary Wheeler, Everett Dean (Shawna) Wheeler, Dan (Penny) Wheeler, Stacy Miller, Leslie (Marlon) Toledo, and several great grandchildren. Mary will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home with Inurnment following in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Pastor Rodney Krumme officiating. Memorials are requested to Inter-Serv.