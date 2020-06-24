Clear

Mary A. Donaldson, 56

Visitation: Friday, June 12th, 2020 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM @ Simplify Cremation & Funerals. 2335 St. Joseph Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64505.

Mary A. Donaldson
1964-2020

Mary A. Donaldson, 56, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
She was born March 6, 1964 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Faye R. and Beverly (Ricker) Wood.
Mary was a graduate of LeBlond High School and a parts manager at Heartland Chevrolet.
She was a talented artist, who enjoyed painting and photography, being outdoors and spending time with horses.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; nephews, Jason Ferguson and Anthony Riley; brothers, Pat and Mike.
Survivors include son, Chance M. Donaldson; aunt, Barbara Montemayor; sisters, Cathy Ferguson (Dwight), Alex Riley, Cecelia Wood-Greub (Clem); nephews, Jeremy Despain, and Bill Riley; numerous extended family and friends.
The family will gather with friends 1:00-4:00 P.M., Friday, Simplify Cremation & Funerals. Online guestbook and obituary www.simplifyfunerals.com.

