Mary A. Riley, 68, of Maryville, MO, passed away peacefully at home on July 9, 2019, with family at her side.

Mary was born on August 21, 1950, in Maryville, and was a lifelong resident. Her parents were George W. and Mary Ann (Hamilton) Ebrecht.

Her parents preceded her in death, as well as 2 children, Larry “Joe” Riley, and Jacklyn Riley; 3 grandchildren, Cody, Dominique, and Trey; 5 brothers, Billy Ebrecht, Fred Ebrecht, Michael Ebrecht, George Ebrecht, and Virgil Ebrecht.

Mary graduated from Maryville High School, class of 1968. She was a clerk for over 20 years at Shop-N-Hop, in Maryville, and had spent 3 years at the Maryville Treatment Center. She was a member and attended the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville.

She enjoyed Bingo and going to the casinos, and to spend time with her grandkids. She liked to bowl and was a member of several bowling leagues over the years.

On August 30, 1970, in Maryville, Mary was united in marriage to Lawrence A. Riley, and he survives of the home. They were married 48 years before her death.

Other survivors include her children, Kevin Taylor, Missouri Valley, IA, Lori (Chuck) Burton, Bedford, IA, Johnathan (Mary Jo) Riley, Sheridan, MO, and Jennifer (Ronnie) Fuller, Clarinda, IA; her brothers, Clarence (Gracie) Ebrecht, Maryville, MO, Charles (Vicky) Ebrecht, Barnard, MO, Louis (Margaret) Ebrecht, Alabama, Richard (Gale) Ebrecht, Maryille, MO; her sister, Shirley (Wayland) Sanders, Quitman, MO; 19 grandchildren, and 20 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM, on Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville, MO. The burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville, MO.

The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM, Thursday, July 11, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the funeral home to help with final expenses.