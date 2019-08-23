Clear
Mary A. West 87, of Rushville, Missouri

Family to receive friends Rupp Funeral Home Sunday, August 25, 2019 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Funeral Service Rupp Funeral Home Monday, August 26, 2019 10:00 AM 6054 Pryor Ave St. Joseph, Missouri 64504

Mary's Obituary
Mary A. West 87, of Rushville, Missouri, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 in Saint Joseph, MO health care center. She was born December 23, 1931 in Halls, MO, daughter of the late Opal and William Hook. She worked at Noma Lites, Whitaker cable, and Peach Tree Door. She enjoyed playing softball and played well into her 60's one of her teams was Hall Implement. She was a caregiver, taking care of her family and friends, and was a member of the Missouri Valley Baptist Church. Mary was preceded in death by husband, Robert Leon West, her parents, brothers, Joseph and Jim Hook, sister, Opal Kowitz, and nieces, Nellie Lawrence, and Edie Stagner. Survivors include, son Robert "Bob" (Sherry) West Jr., Rushville, MO, daughter, Judy (Mike) Black, Rushville, MO, grandchildren: Mike (Cheryl) Black, Jodi Black, Amy (Ray) Smith, great grandchildren, Averi Black, Baylee Smith, Emmalee Black, Kyle (Haley) Black, Payden Black, and Cody Black, niece, Marti Marshall, St. Joseph, MO, sisters: Peggy Jennings, and Viola (John) Donohoo, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: 10:00 am, Monday, August 26, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Andy Campbell officiating, The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Westlawn Cemetery, DeKalb, MO. Memorials are requested to the Alzheimer's Association or American Cancer Society. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

