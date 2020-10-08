Clear
Mary Agatha Penland-Boose, 84

Visitation: Saturday, October 10th, 2020 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home. 6054 Pryor Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64504. ■ Service: Saturday, October 10th, 2020 2:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home.

Posted: Oct 8, 2020 11:36 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Mary Agatha Penland-Boose 84, of Rosendale, Missouri passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at her home. She was born April 20, 1936 in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of the late Mary & John William Hovey Sr. She graduated from Sparta School. Mary worked at Stetson Hats, Whitaker Cable, and Chase Candy Company. She enjoyed crafts and ceramic, and spending time with her family. She was a member of the Agape Love Lighthouse Assembly Church. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, daughters, Sally Bailey and Bonnie Potts, first husband, Fred Penland Sr, brothers, Paul E. Hovey and John Hovey, sisters, Janet Irene McPherson and Sharon Kay Willey, and son, Daniel Patrick Boose. Survivors include: second husband, Jim Boose of Rosendale, MO., children: Fred Penland Jr, Rose (Bill) Sterlo, Steve (Lynda) Penland, Bill (Ann) Penland, Mary Jane (John) Brewer, Nancy (Jim) Ball, and David (Nicole) Boose, brother, Mike Hovey, sisters, Linda Ferguson and Barbara Decker, 33 grandchildren, 74 great grandchildren, and 25 great-great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home, Memorial Services following Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Inurnment will be at the Bennett Lane Cemetery. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home

