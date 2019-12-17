Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mary Agnes Burns, 71

Visitation: Tuesday, December 17th, 2019 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home. 6054 Pryor Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64504. Service: Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 2:00 PM @ Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. #7 Northridge Drive, St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 9:38 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Mary Agnes Burns 71, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at her home. She was born July 28, 1948 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Doris and Allen Lofton. She graduated from Lafayette High School and besides being a homemaker, she was also a caregiver for the elderly at Benders Home Care, Merrill and InterServ. She enjoyed crocheting, bingo, and collecting angels. Mary was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She was preceded in death by husband, Jimmy Bradford Burns, her parents, and a brother, Robert Allen Lofton. Survivors include: three sons, Rex (Georgia) Burns, Saint Joseph, MO, Ryan (Kimberly) Burns, Gower, MO, and Rory (Ragan) Burns, Saint Joseph, MO, grandchildren: Derek, Dalton, Bryson, Jason, Gabrielle, and Dorian, and great-granddaughter, Isabelle. Funeral services: 2:00 pm, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Bishop Brent Eddington officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society or American Diabetes Association.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 11°
Maryville
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 13°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 11°
Cameron
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 10°
Fairfax
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 12°
** Dense fog advisory in effect for the KQTV viewing area from 4am to 10am Today**
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories