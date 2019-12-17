Mary Agnes Burns 71, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at her home. She was born July 28, 1948 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Doris and Allen Lofton. She graduated from Lafayette High School and besides being a homemaker, she was also a caregiver for the elderly at Benders Home Care, Merrill and InterServ. She enjoyed crocheting, bingo, and collecting angels. Mary was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She was preceded in death by husband, Jimmy Bradford Burns, her parents, and a brother, Robert Allen Lofton. Survivors include: three sons, Rex (Georgia) Burns, Saint Joseph, MO, Ryan (Kimberly) Burns, Gower, MO, and Rory (Ragan) Burns, Saint Joseph, MO, grandchildren: Derek, Dalton, Bryson, Jason, Gabrielle, and Dorian, and great-granddaughter, Isabelle. Funeral services: 2:00 pm, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Bishop Brent Eddington officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society or American Diabetes Association.