Mary Ann Bailey, 92, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister; and her beloved husband Rogers Hamilton Bailey, who passed away on August 18, 2009 after 56 years of marriage.

Mary Ann was a member of the class of 1945 at Central High School in St. Joseph and assisted with every class reunion through the years. After high school, she attended St. Joseph Junior College.

She worked at St. Joseph Light and Power as a customer account supervisor. Following her retirement in 1984, she began working at Needle Buffs.

Mary Ann had many talents which she willingly shared. She was part of the flower arranging crew at Heartland West Hospital and also served the auxiliary as a representative to MAHA. She was a member of the Runcie Club, the Juliette Low Society of the Girl Scouts of the Midland Empire and was an active member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She was a member of Chapter FL and had served as both chapter president and president of the St. Joseph Reciprocity. She attended many conventions of Missouri State Chapter.

She was a talented needlewoman and had attended seminars at both Callaway Gardens School of Needlework and The Greenbriar. She was a gourmet cook and master gardener who entertained family and friends for many years with great flourish.

She helped Rogers in all his volunteer work and cared for him during numerous illnesses. She was a friend to many and had a love for animals, especially cats.

She is survived by her friends and caregivers, Jack and Janet Steury and many friends throughout the area. No services or visitation will be held as per her wishes. Mrs. Bailey chose cremation and will be buried with her husband at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

A special thanks to the caring staff at Vintage Gardens Memory Care and the caregivers from Three Rivers Hospice who were with her in her last days.

Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Memorial contributions should be given to the Noyes Home for Children or Three Rivers Hospice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.