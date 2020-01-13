Clear
Mary Ann Barber, 62

Rosary: Tuesday, January 14th, 2020 5:30 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home. 6054 Pryor Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64504. ■ Visitation: Tuesday, January 14th, 2020 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home. ■ Service: Wednesday, January 15th, 2020 11:30 AM @ Rupp Funeral Home.

Posted: Jan 13, 2020
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Mary Ann Barber, 62, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 at her home. She was born September 16, 1957 in Harrison County, MO, daughter of Eunice Faye and William Barber. Her early years were spent in New Hampton, MO, and she moved to St. Joseph in 1967. She graduated from Central High School, class of 1975, and she attended Missouri Western State College. She married Jack Bidding, and to this union she had two children, Jessica and Gabe. She loved nature, especially plants and animals, exercise, and Jesus. She also enjoyed the Native American and Ancient Egyptian cultures. She was a member of St. Joseph Cathedral Catholic Church. Mary was preceded in death by father, William Barber, and mother, Eunice Faye Findley Deatherage. Survivors include her daughter, Jessica Faun Mann and her husband Steve Mann of St Joseph, son, Gabe Bidding of St Joseph, 5 granddaughters, Jazmin and Solana Rivera, Sasha and Julia Mann, and Evelyn Faye Bidding, sisters, Jan Lipira of St. Joseph, and Cynthia Barber of Cameron, MO, nephews, Angelo Lipira of Portland, OR, and Jeffrey Hartschen of St. Joseph, nieces, Jennifer Yarnell of St. Joseph, and Emily Skalski of Chapel Hill, NC.

Funeral services will 11:30 am Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. James Barnett officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Rosary to be recited at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday by Father Sturm. Ms. Barber will be cremated following services. Memorials are requested to the Mary Ann Barber Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.

