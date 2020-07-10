Mary Ann Heastan, 89

Mary Ann (Abernathy) Heastan, 89, of Savannah, Missouri passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Shady Lawn Living Center.

Mary was born on October 1, 1930 in Stanberry, Missouri to Gilbert and Ruth Maxine (Elliott) Abernathy. She lived most of her life in Savannah. She was housewife most of her life. Mary was of the Lutheran faith and a member of the Women’s Auxiliary of the V.F.W.

Mary married Calvin Heastan on January 6, 1949. They were married 52 years. He preceded her death on March 25, 2002. Mary also had a companion Lester Basham (Drut) of 13 years. Lester passed away in 2015.

Mary enjoyed her family, Casino, Bettys Café, getting hair done at Linda’s Hair Design in Savannah for many years, also car rides, new friends at Shady Lawn.

She was preceded in death by her parents. one brother, George Ray Abernathy and one sister, Betty Jean Watson.

Survivors include 3 sons; Gary (late Susan) Heastan,

Terry and Terri Heastan

Larry and Marcia Heastan all of St. Joseph, Missouri

2 daughters; Cathy White of St. Joseph, Missouri

Cally (Dennis) Bush of Savannah, Missouri

Numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews

FUNERAL: Monday, July 13, 2020 – 10:00 A.M.

At: Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas

Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery in Severance, Kansas

Visitation: family will receive friends Sunday evening 6-8 pm at the funeral home where friends may call after 10 am Sunday.

Memorials: family requests memorials to the Cancer Society.