Mary A. Morton

1934-2020

Hiram, Georgia- Mary Ann Morton, 86, formerly of Cameron, passed away August 4, 2020 in Georgia.

She was born July 4, 1934 in Ridgeway, Missouri to Louis and Dorothy (Bears) Shepard.

Mary Ann worked at General Motors Company until her retirement.

She is preceded by her husband, Raymond Morton.

Survivors: son, Steven (Cindy) Pratte, Boothbay Harbor, Maine; daughter, Blinda (Glenn) Petty, Hiram, Georgia; son, Don Klug, Gastonia, North Carolina; siblings, Francis (Louise) Shepard, Don (Beth) Shepard, Ron (Pat) Shepard, Louise Fitzpatrick, Phyllis Darlene Wine, Shirley Wheeler, and Billy (Amy) Shepard; 9 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren

Services: 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri. Visitation one hour prior to the service, 10:00 AM-11:00 AM.

Burial in Graceland Memorial Cemetery, Cameron, Missouri.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.