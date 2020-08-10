Clear
BREAKING NEWS 2-year-old child killed, 2 others shot in shooting in midtown St. Joseph Full Story
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

Mary Ann Morton, 86

Visitation: Saturday, August 8th, 2020 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM @ Poland-Thompson Chapel. 222 W. Third, Cameron, MO 64429. ■ Service: Saturday, August 8th, 2020 11:00 AM @ Poland-Thompson Chapel.

Posted: Aug 10, 2020 11:13 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Mary A. Morton
1934-2020

Hiram, Georgia- Mary Ann Morton, 86, formerly of Cameron, passed away August 4, 2020 in Georgia.
She was born July 4, 1934 in Ridgeway, Missouri to Louis and Dorothy (Bears) Shepard.
Mary Ann worked at General Motors Company until her retirement.
She is preceded by her husband, Raymond Morton.
Survivors: son, Steven (Cindy) Pratte, Boothbay Harbor, Maine; daughter, Blinda (Glenn) Petty, Hiram, Georgia; son, Don Klug, Gastonia, North Carolina; siblings, Francis (Louise) Shepard, Don (Beth) Shepard, Ron (Pat) Shepard, Louise Fitzpatrick, Phyllis Darlene Wine, Shirley Wheeler, and Billy (Amy) Shepard; 9 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren
Services: 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri. Visitation one hour prior to the service, 10:00 AM-11:00 AM.
Burial in Graceland Memorial Cemetery, Cameron, Missouri.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Savannah
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
Cameron
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 94°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Storm chances return Monday and increase into Monday night for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The region could see a few strong storms and heavy rainfall. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories