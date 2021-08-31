Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mary Ann Purcell Farmer, 84

Mary Ann Purcell Farmer, 84, a long time Kearney, MO resident passed away, Friday, July 30, 2021 at Quail Run Health Care Center, Cameron, MO.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 2:21 PM

Mary Ann Purcell Farmer, 84, a long time Kearney, MO resident passed away, Friday, July 30, 2021 at Quail Run Health Care Center, Cameron, MO. Services will be held at Kearney Bible Church, 15019 Clear Creek Dr, Kearney, MO 64060, on August 7, 2021, at 10:00 am. Graveside Service will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Kearney, MO.

Mary Ann was born in Texas County, MO, June 2, 1937 to Mattie Schoolfield Ellington and Leslie Roosevelt Purcell. She had 3 siblings, George (Georgiann) Purcell (2005), Doniphan, MO, Evelyn (Tom) Clemons, Cameron, MO, and Marvin Ellington, Omaha, NE.

Mary Ann graduated from Smithville High School, and was a member of Kearney Bible Church. She enjoyed making cakes, doing all kinds of crafts, and was best known for her doll collection.

In 1959, Mary Ann married Irvin Middleton Farmer who preceded her in death in 2009. She had 3 children Jeff (Debi) Farmer, Vicki (Steven) Shrewsbury, Vic Farmer (4/2006).

She has 9 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Maryville
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Cameron
Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Showers and storms are currently moving into our area from Iowa and Nebraska. These storms will continue to move to the south east throughout the rest of the morning into the early afternoon. Skies will gradually start to clear later on this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today due to the rain with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Conditions look to dry out on Wednesday and Thursday with highs right around average in the mid 80s. Another chance for rain moves into the area on Friday as another front approaches our area. Dry and sunny conditions look to return for the upcoming holiday weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories