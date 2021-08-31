Mary Ann Purcell Farmer, 84, a long time Kearney, MO resident passed away, Friday, July 30, 2021 at Quail Run Health Care Center, Cameron, MO. Services will be held at Kearney Bible Church, 15019 Clear Creek Dr, Kearney, MO 64060, on August 7, 2021, at 10:00 am. Graveside Service will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Kearney, MO.

Mary Ann was born in Texas County, MO, June 2, 1937 to Mattie Schoolfield Ellington and Leslie Roosevelt Purcell. She had 3 siblings, George (Georgiann) Purcell (2005), Doniphan, MO, Evelyn (Tom) Clemons, Cameron, MO, and Marvin Ellington, Omaha, NE.

Mary Ann graduated from Smithville High School, and was a member of Kearney Bible Church. She enjoyed making cakes, doing all kinds of crafts, and was best known for her doll collection.

In 1959, Mary Ann married Irvin Middleton Farmer who preceded her in death in 2009. She had 3 children Jeff (Debi) Farmer, Vicki (Steven) Shrewsbury, Vic Farmer (4/2006).

She has 9 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.