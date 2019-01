Mary Ann (Speer) O’Callaghan

1941-2019

Mary Ann (Speer) O’Callaghan, 77, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, January 15, 2018, at Mosaic Life Care.

She was born September 21, 1941.

Mary Ann married James O’Callaghan on February 8, 1970; he preceded her in death on January 11, 2019.

She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, crafting, painting and cooking.

Mary Ann was also preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Jessie (Butterfield) Speer; and sister, Jane Sowards.

Survivors include her son, Carl O’Callaghan (Susan), Savannah; daughters, Christine Heneck, St. Joseph, and Carrie Turner-Nolan (Buddy), Savannah; grandchildren, April O’Callaghan (Randy), St. Joseph, Paige O’Callaghan (Josh), St. Joseph, Shirley Archer, Washington, Delia Archer, St. Joseph, Christen Turner, Savannah, and Gabriel Turner, Savannah; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Mariah, Malia, Zain, Kashas, Reegan, Josh Jr., Alana, and Nova; sister, Ruth Ann Thornton; great aunt, Margaret Hamilton; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the family.