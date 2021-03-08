Mary Ann Weaver, 86

Mary Ann, 86, St. Joseph, MO; passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Mary Ann was born in St. Joseph, MO on June 9, 1934, to Eugene and Catherine Clark Morin. Mary Ann was a lifelong member of St. Francis Xavier parish and an active member of the Altar Society. She attended St. Francis Xavier School, and graduated from the Convent of the Sacred Heart in 1952.

Mary Ann married C.L. “Bud" Weaver on July 28, 1952. Bud and Mary Ann purchased Pioneer Material in 1970 and dedicated their lives to growing the family business.

Mary Ann enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren at their cabin on the Missouri River. She was also active in sports throughout her life, especially water sports and horses. She was the 1951 City Diving Champion. Mary Ann bred, raised, and showed Arabian horses, including the 1981 National Champion Half Arabian Mare, Taheem’s Khrisma.

She was preceded in death by her parents Eugene and Catherine Morin, husband Bud Weaver, and brother Thomas Edward Morin.

Mary Ann is survived by her brother Eugene Clark (Dee) Morin, sister-in-law Rosalie Morin, and children Lou Ann Weaver, Phil (Julie) Weaver, grandchildren Joshua (Sarah) Weaver, Jessica Weaver, Zack (Danielle) Smith and Amber (Steve) Long, six great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Weaver has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In Lieu of flowers, please send remembrances to St. Francis Xavier Church, Bishop Leblond High School, Noyes Home for Children, St. Joseph Animal Shelter or M’Shoogy’s Animal Rescue.