Clear

Mary Ann Zawodny July 7, 1937 - January 6, 2019

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 12, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Horigan Chapel, Fr. Evan Harkins Celebrant. The Rosary will be recited at 6:00 pm, Friday with the family to receive friends from 6:30 - 8 p.m. Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the St. James Renovation fund. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 7:53 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Mary Ann Zawodny 81, of Saint Joseph, MO passed away Sunday, January 6, 2019 at a Saint Joseph, MO health care center. She was born July 7, 1937 in Majdanie Nepryski, Poland, daughter of the late Joan and John Gomolka. She married Stanley Zawodny on November 5, 1955, he preceded her in death December 5, 2009. Mary Ann was a homemaker, who enjoyed sewing, gardening and cooking, she was a member of the St. James Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by husband, Stanley, and her parents. Survivors include sons, John E. Zawodny and wife Andrea, Lee Summit, MO, and Jim Zawodny and wife Carla, St. Joseph, MO, granddaughter, Courtney Zawodny, step grandchildren AJ Setter, and Ariel Setter, her sister, Josephine Eskina and husband Frank, Kansas City, KS as well as several, nieces & nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 12, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Horigan Chapel, Fr. Evan Harkins Celebrant. The Rosary will be recited at 6:00 pm, Friday with the family to receive friends from 6:30 - 8 p.m. Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the St. James Renovation fund. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Savannah
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 31°
Fairfax
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
We are waking up to clear skies but windy conditions on this Tuesday morning. A second cold front has pushed through, allowing the winds to pick up from the NW, gusting up to 30-35 mph. For our Tuesday, the sunshine returns but with slightly "cooler" temperatures we've had from the upper 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events