Mary Ann Zawodny July 7, 1937 - January 6, 2019

Mary Ann Zawodny 81, of Saint Joseph, MO passed away Sunday, January 6, 2019 at a Saint Joseph, MO health care center. She was born July 7, 1937 in Majdanie Nepryski, Poland, daughter of the late Joan and John Gomolka. She married Stanley Zawodny on November 5, 1955, he preceded her in death December 5, 2009. Mary Ann was a homemaker, who enjoyed sewing, gardening and cooking, she was a member of the St. James Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by husband, Stanley, and her parents. Survivors include sons, John E. Zawodny and wife Andrea, Lee Summit, MO, and Jim Zawodny and wife Carla, St. Joseph, MO, granddaughter, Courtney Zawodny, step grandchildren AJ Setter, and Ariel Setter, her sister, Josephine Eskina and husband Frank, Kansas City, KS as well as several, nieces & nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 12, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Horigan Chapel, Fr. Evan Harkins Celebrant. The Rosary will be recited at 6:00 pm, Friday with the family to receive friends from 6:30 - 8 p.m. Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the St. James Renovation fund. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.