Obituary

Mary Anna Johns

1923-2019

Mary Anna Johns, 95, Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019.

She was born September 13, 1923 in Napier, Missouri.

Mary Anna was a member of First Lutheran Church where she was baptized on April 29, 1924, confirmed in 1937 and also married in 1943. Mary Anna participated in Social Groups, Sunday School, Chancel Choir, Christian Service and Lutheran Church Women. The most important things in her life were her family, church and friends, all of which she loved very much.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, William R. Johns; parents, Robert and Anna (Frank) Poindexter; and her beloved dog, Lily.

Survivors include daughters, Kathryn Johns, Barbara Cooney and her husband, Mike; grandson, Christopher Huff; great-granddaughter, Teryn Huff.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph or The Open Door Food Kitchen. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.