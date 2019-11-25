Mary Anna Smith, 92, of St. Joseph, MO

Mary's Obituary

Mary Anna Smith, 92, of St. Joseph, passed away November 20, 2019.

Mary Anna was born on March 10, 1927, in Galesburg, Illinois, to the late Edith and Harold Smith of Rea, Missouri. In addition to her parents, Mary Anna is preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Leonetti of Eugene, Oregon, and lifetime friend Kathleen R. "Willie" Wilson.

Mary Anna graduated from King City High School in 1945. She is a 1948 graduate of Missouri Methodist Hospital, School of Nursing and a graduate of South Missouri School of Anesthesia, where she received her certification as a Registered Nurse Anesthetist. She worked for one year at the University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri. She then moved to St. Joseph and worked at the Thompson, Brumm, Knepper Clinic as a nurse anesthetist. Mary Anna stayed with the same anesthesiology group, working at both Missouri Methodist and Sisters Hospital, and eventually Heartland Hospital until retiring in 1988.

Mary Anna was a member of Wyatt Park Christian Church; a 50 year member of Eastern Star of Whitesville, Missouri No. 538 and loved planting flowers and working in her yard.

Survived by nephew, Rev. Stephen J. (Judy) Leonetti of Alhambra, California and two nieces: Kathleen (James) Doty, Alhambra, California and Ruth (John) Edsall, Vancover, Washington; and dear friends, David & Diana Slawson, Betty Schneider, Wendy Batteral, Rick & Beth Ream, Marlene Miller, Melanie Keith and Robin Duvall.

Mary Anna has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. There will be a celebration of life at Wyatt Park Christian Church at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 30, 2019.

The family suggests memorial contributions to Wyatt Park Christian Church or Freudenthal Hospice.

