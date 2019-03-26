Mary Anne Bare March 04, 1939 - March 26, 2019

Mary Anne Bare, 80, of Graham, MO passed away on Tuesday, March 26th, 2019, at SSM/St. Francis Hospital, Maryville, MO, with family at her side.

Mary Anne was born March 4, 1939, in St. Joseph, MO. Her parents were William Allison (Billy) Logan and Roberta (Medsker) Logan. They preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her son, Mitch in 2006, 2 sisters, Carol Alloway, and Billie Jean Anderson, both in 2018, and Brother in-law Bill Alloway in 2009.

Mary Anne was a lifelong resident of the Graham, MO area and graduated from Nodaway Holt High School. She attended Northwest Missouri State University. She had been employed by Uniroyal, Regal Textile, Quaker Oats and retired from Energizer in 2006. She had many hobbies that included bowling, dancing, sewing, quilting, gardening, canning and bargain shopping.

She was a member and attended the Graham Methodist Church and was baptized on her birthday in 1990.

Her survivors include her 2 children, Tammy L. (Mike) Ridler, Graham, MO, Mike S. (Trish) Bare, Maryville, MO. 6 grandchildren, Kristin, Haley & Cody Ridler, Valerie (Tyler) Knapp, Jered (Hillary) Bare, Zachery (Jessie) Bare. 10 great grandchildren, Gavin, Gage & Grady Knapp, Kynlee & Zoey Bare, Beau Bare, Tristin, Boyd & Layla Ridler, Cadance Hughes, brother, David (Sharon) Logan, former daughter in-law, Jonell Smith, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham, MO.

Visitation will be held from 6:00- 8:00 PM, Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

