Mary Ashley Halferty, 95

Services are private.

Posted: May 13, 2020 2:51 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Marilyn Ashley Halferty, 95, of Smithville, Mo, passed away on May 9, 2020.

She was born February 3, 1925, to Charles and Magdalene Ashley in Orrick, Missouri. She grew up in Orrick and graduated from Orrick High School. Marilyn graduated from William Jewell College, where she met Walter G. Halferty, her loving husband. They married June 7, 1947.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Walter G. Halferty; her daughter, Susan Halferty; and her sisters, Clara Ann Wyss and Judith Maxine Ashley.

She is survived by her beloved daughters Pat Luce, Nancy (Fred) Broeg, Cail (Bob)Furkin; grandchildren Mike (Melissa) Luce, Chris (Kate) Luce, Sarah (Kevin) Hammett, Jeff (Ann) Broeg, Susan (Jason) Furkin, Sally Furkin, and Scott Furkin; seven great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Joyce Halferty; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Marilyn lived a full life, and she loved her family and friends immensely. Her family will forever cherish memories of her love and generosity.

The family would like to thank NorthCare Hospice House for their wonderful care.

A private family burial will be held with a celebration of her life to follow in the near future.

Donations may be made to Smithville First Christian Church, 201 N. Bridge Street, Smithville, Missouri 64089.

