Mary's Obituary

Mary Bernice Bauman 99, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 at her home in St. Joseph, MO. She was born March 15, 1920 in Lewis, IA, daughter of the late May and Joseph Burke. She graduated from Atlantic Iowa high School and was Registered Nurse. She worked at St. Joseph's hospital, and the Missouri Crippled Children's Service as a RN. She enjoyed collected dolls, and was the former president of the Doll Museum. Bernice was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, and a former member of the former Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Bernice was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Joseph Thomas Burke. Survivors include, son, Larry Bauman of the home, nieces, Sherry (Darrell) Child, Anamosa, IA, and Nancy (Tom) Frett of Minnesota, and a nephew, Joe (Iris) Burke, Williamsburg, VA.

A graveside funeral service and interment will be conducted at 10 am Wednesday, at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Sister Barb Conroy officiating. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.