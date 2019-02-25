Clear
Mary Beth Gray, 71, of Burlington Junction, MO

Memorial Visitation Friday, Mar 01, 2019 9:00 AM-10:00 AM Memorial Service Friday, Mar 01, 2019 10:00 AM Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home 206 E. South Hills Drive Maryville, Missouri 64468

Posted: Feb. 25, 2019 3:48 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Mary Beth Gray, 71, of Burlington Junction, MO, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at SSM/St. Francis Hospital, Maryville, MO.
Mary Beth was born in Elmo, MO, on May 1, 1947, her parents were Merlin Howard and Lucille E. (Kellogg) Teuscher. They preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her sister, Shirley VanFosson, and her son Jeffrey Lee Gray.
Mary Beth graduated from West Nodaway High School. She was a seamstress at the Lorraine Garment Co, in Bedford, IA. She also cooked at several local restaurants; she had driven a school bus and the OATS Bus.
She had attended the Wilcox Methodist Church, Wilcox, MO. She liked to play the piano and organ, was a member of the Lady’s Republican Organization of Nodaway County. She was a baker and excellent cook; and enjoyed spending time with her family.
On June 4, 1965, Mary was united in marriage to Dennis L. Gray, at the Methodist Church in Braddyville, IA. He survives of the home.
Other survivors include her children, Jodi (Dewayne) Davison, Rosendale, MO, Jolyn (Andy) Jackson, Bedford, IA, and Jarrett (Jennifer) Gray, Burlington Junction, MO. Her brother, Howard Merlin (Barb) Teuscher, Broken Bow, NE; 10 grandchildren, Wyatt and Cheyenne Gray, Kyle and Kolby Davison, Kodi, Maggie, McKenzie and Kolton Jackson, and Tyler and Dylan Gray; 2 great grandchildren, Jaxxon Williams, and Kansas Jackson, and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Gray has been cremated and her memorial service will be at 10:00 AM, on Friday, March 1, 2019, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The family will receive family and friends for one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
The burial will be in the Nodaway Memorial Gardens cemetery, Maryville, MO.

