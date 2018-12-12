Big Lake, Missouri Mary (Carter) Means, 63, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at her home in Big Lake, Missouri.

Mary was born on August 23, 1955 in Summersville, Missouri to William and Imogene (Krueger) Carter. She was a devoted and supportive wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

Mary married Dan Means on December 17, 1982 in Mission, Kansas. He survives of the home. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Shirley, brothers; Bill, John Mark, mother-in-law, Joann Means.

Additional survivors include 2 daughters; Renee Grable (Craig) of Wathena, Kansas

Danielle Polachek (Steve) of St. Joseph, Missouri

Grandchildren; Carter Hundley, Delainie Hundley, Charlie Grable, Steven Polachek, Jr. and Charleigh Polachek.

Sisters; Trudy, Francis, Nancy, Carolyn and Bonnie.

Brother, Craig Carter

Father-in-law, John Means of St. Joseph, Missouri

Brother-in-law, Bob and Linda Means

Sister-in-law, Carol and Richard Mooreland

Numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial visitation: the family will receive friends Saturday, December 15, 2018 from 1-3 pm at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas

Memorials: family requests memorials in lieu of flowers to either the 139th Airlift Wing Family Readiness Center or Mosaic Life Care Hospice.

There will be a family inurnment at a later date.

harmanrohde.com

SERVICES

Visitation

Saturday, December 15, 2018

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Harman-Rohde Funeral Home

310 Fremont St.

Wathena, Kansas 66090