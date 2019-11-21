Mary Cates, 101, formerly of St. Joseph, MO

Mary's Obituary

Mary Cates, 101, formerly of St. Joseph, went to her heavenly home peacefully on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in El Dorado Springs, MO, surrounded by family. She was born June 28, 1918 in Lincoln, England to John and Clarissa Hides.

Mary met Ferrell Cates during World War II, and they married September 1, 1945. They shared 61 years together before the passing of Ferrell in 2006. They resided most of their married life in St. Joseph, where they raised their 5 children, always with God in their lives. Mary was a bookkeeper for her beloved Benton High School for nearly 30 years. She loved her "other" children as she affectionately called the students she met over the years.

Mary enjoyed so many things included sewing, knitting, quilting, yard work, flowers, the many dogs that Ferrell brought home and cooking. She was an avid sports fan and dearly loved her Royals, Chiefs and Tigers. But anyone who knew her, knew her greatest love was her God and family. Spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren put her "On Top of the World".

Preceding her in death were her parents, husband, two brothers, two sisters, and two grandchildren, Eric and Jessica.

Survivors include her 5 children, John and Carol Cates, Richard and Cindy Cates, Patrick and Janette Cates, all of St. Joseph, Michelle Cates of Columbia, Mo and Stu and Nancy Walker of El Dorado Springs, MO., grandchildren, Kristen and Jeff Parmer, Jason and Tricia Cates, Frank and Jennifer Helm, Michael Cates, Tricia Bonnett, Scott and Angie Walker and DJ and Ellen Bowman, 8 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews in the USA and Great Britain.

Family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday at King Hill Christian Church with Pastor Mike Graham officiating. Interment will follow in Sparta Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to be made to the Benton High School Alumni Association.