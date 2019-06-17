Mary Chleborad, 101, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away at Living Community on Monday, June 17, 2019.

She was born in 1918 to Julius and Katherine (Krupczak) Syata in St. Joseph. She graduated from the Convent of the Sacred Heart and Platte Gard Business School. She worked as a secretary for Quaker Oats. While in high school she worked at Jerre Anne's Cafeteria.

In 1940 she married James Chleborad. He preceded her in death in 2008. Also preceding her in death were her parents and brothers, John, George, Walter, and Frank Syata and a sister Josephine Komer.

Mary was a member of St. Francis Xavier Church, St. Francis Altar Society, Ladies of Charity and Daughters of Isabella. She was a volunteer at Heartland Hospital. In 1987 she received the Bishop's Recognition Award, while she was a member of Queen of the Apostles Church.

Survivors include a son, Tom Chleborad (Anne) of St. Joseph; daughter, Mary Kay Herring (Leon) of Kearney, MO; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Mary was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a devout Catholic and prayed her rosary every day. She dearly loved her family and always enjoyed family gatherings. She was an avid card player, enjoying bridge, pinochle, and canasta. She was a wonderful cook and had handed down her famous Polish recipes.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Francis Catholic Church, St. Francis House of Bread, or Conception Abbey Seminary.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Entombment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited by the Daughters of Isabella at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. A Parish Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, at the funeral home. Visitation will be after 12:00 noon on Wednesday, where the family will receive friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.