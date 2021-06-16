Mary Cole, 80, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021.

She was born June 24, 1940 to George and Elizabeth (Patterson) Holmes.

Mary graduated from Lafayette High School in 1958. Later that same year, on September 19, she married Harold Wayne Cole. He precedes her in death.

She was a devoted wife and mother. At any family gathering, Mary was the first to arrive and the last to leave. She was a long-time member of Wyatt Park Baptist Church and enjoyed being a member of the Kitchen Crew for Wednesday night fellowship meals.

Mary also loved her work. Starting out at Dale Alley Company then moving to St. Joe Ag, she worked for over 50 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, David and Jimmy Holmes; brothers and sisters-in-law.

Survivors include her beloved son, Brad Cole (Melanie); grandsons, Jake, Matt and Eric Cole; step-granddaughters, Melissa Chavez, Kenzlee, Baylee and Shanlee Flowers; brother, George Holmes, Jr. (Nina); sister-in-law, Shirley Holmes; best friend, Alma Irwin; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caregivers of Fruedenthal Home Health and Hospice.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to suggest memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association.