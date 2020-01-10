Clear
Mary D. Nieman, 89

Mary D. Nieman, 89 of Easton, MO, passed away, December 24, 2019.

She was born on December 18, 1930 to Edward and Nellie Mae (Holman) Nieman near Turney, MO. She grew up and attended school in rural Cameron and St. Joseph. Mary made her home in Easton since 1960.

Mary retired in 1998 from St. Joseph Packaging after 37 years. She was a member of the Christian Faith.Mary was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Clarence Melvin Nieman.

She is survived by her sister, Nancy Gilbert, Modesto, CA; brothers, John Nieman, Lodi, CA and William Nieman, Olathe, KS; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral Service: 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 31st at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower with visitation one-hour prior.

Burial: Kerns Freeman Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Mosaic Hospice.

