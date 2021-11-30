Mary Dale Maupin, 85, of Savannah, MO, passed away, Friday, November 19, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, MO.

Mary was born August 5, 1936, in St. Joseph, MO. Her parents were Franklin Hill Flora and Mary Gladys (Fisher) Flora. They preceded in her in death. She was also preceded in death by her husband Jack Ayres Maupin, who died November 30, 1988. Others who preceded her in death are her in-laws Murvin Maupin, Ruth Sherman Gassner, Wilbur Gassner. She also lost a sister Nancy Jane Weiss, and brother in law Bill Weiss, and one niece Linda Weiss.

She was raised on a farm near Savannah, MO. She attended country school. She was graduate of Savannah High School. Graduated St. Joseph Junior Collage and later Northwest MO, State College. She was active in 4-H. She taught Home Economics at King City High School.

Her first year after college, she met Jack Maupin. They were later married on December 28, 1958. She was a stay at home Mom. She lived on and raised her family on the “Maupin Farm” West of Maryville and North of Skidmore. She enjoyed raising horses, Llamas. She also helped with cattle herding and many other chores. She helped operate the family farm until she retired.

She was a member of the Quitman, MO United Methodist church, and later belonged to the Open Door Christian Center in Bolckow, MO. She helped with Bible school, 4-H club and Brownie Girl Scouts. She was a member of the LLL club and Nodaway County Extension. In 1995 Mary was awarded the outstanding “Farm Women of the Year” by the Maryville Lions Host Club.

She is survived by her three children: son, Eric Maupin (Robin DeMichael) of Skidmore, MO daughter, Britt (Mark) Bowman of Kansas City, MO, and son, Alex (Tisha) Maupin of Skidmore, one brother John (Judy) Flora of Bolckow, MO, and eight grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren , as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services for Mary will be conducted on November 23, 2021 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The service time will be 10:00 AM. The burial will follow services at the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville, MO.

A visitation for family and friends will be on Monday, November 22, 2021, from 5PM until 7PM.

In lieu of flowers: memorials can be directed in Mary’s name to Second Harvest Food Bank of St. Joseph 915 Douglas Street, St. Joseph, MO, 64505.