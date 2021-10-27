Clear
Mary E. “Eagle Wings” Pittam, 79

Mary E. “Eagle Wings” Pittam, 79, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, October 18, 2021 surrounded by loved ones.

Posted: Oct 27, 2021 4:32 PM

She was born November 5, 1941 in St. Joseph to Roy and Nevada (Duncan) Pittam.
She married Edward M. Atkins in September 1962. They later divorced.
Mary was a lifetime member of Savannah Avenue Baptist Church. She also had a large CB family, where her handle was “Eagle Wings.”
Very artistic by nature, she loved doing arts and crafts.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; and two sisters.
Survivors include her children, Tammie (Darrell) Pankratz, Tom (Gina) Atkins, and Teresa (Joseph) Bulla; sister, Gracie Wildburger; brother, Raymond Pittam; honorary daughter, Theresa Botsford; and caregiver, Cindy Lawrie.
Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

