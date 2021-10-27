Mary E. “Eagle Wings” Pittam, 79, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, October 18, 2021 surrounded by loved ones.
She was born November 5, 1941 in St. Joseph to Roy and Nevada (Duncan) Pittam.
She married Edward M. Atkins in September 1962. They later divorced.
Mary was a lifetime member of Savannah Avenue Baptist Church. She also had a large CB family, where her handle was “Eagle Wings.”
Very artistic by nature, she loved doing arts and crafts.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; and two sisters.
Survivors include her children, Tammie (Darrell) Pankratz, Tom (Gina) Atkins, and Teresa (Joseph) Bulla; sister, Gracie Wildburger; brother, Raymond Pittam; honorary daughter, Theresa Botsford; and caregiver, Cindy Lawrie.
Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
