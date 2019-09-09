Mary E. Lima July 11, 1928 - September 07, 2019

Mary E. Lima, 91, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019.

Mary was born July 11, 1928 to Roscoe and Katheryn Dale in St. Joseph, Missouri. She married John Whitehill and they had four children before his passing. Mary married Phillip Lima in 1960, who survives of the home. To that union they raised five children. Mary was employed at K-Mart for over 25 years, retiring as an accountant. She enjoyed socializing, dancing, bingo and loved spending time with her family and friends. Mary enjoyed anything sports related.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, first husband John Whitehill and her son Kevin Lima.

Survivors include her husband Phillip Lima, daughters Judy Ingels, Linda Meyer and Mary Kay (John) Thedinga, all of Colorado, Debbie Beaver and Janice (Brad) Edmondson, both of St. Joseph, sons John (Lou Ann) Whitehill, Mike (Barbara) Lima, and Chuck Lima, all of St. Joseph, 25 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren and her companion dog Roscoe of 14 years.

Prayer service 12:00 PM Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. Visitation will begin at 3:00 PM Tuesday where the family will receive friends from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM.

Memorial donations may be made to Mosaic Hospice.