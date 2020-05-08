Clear
Mary E. Long, 74

Mary E. Long, 74, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
She was born September 14, 1945 in Fairfax, Missouri.
Mary married Ronnie Long October 20, 1964; he preceded her in death May 8, 2020.
She was a volunteer for 20 plus years with Special Olympics of St. Joseph, Missouri.
Mary enjoyed bird watching and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, Miles and Katherine (Lutz) Morgan; brother, Joe Morgan and sister, Ada Copeland.
Survivors include her children, Todd Long (Carrie), Michelle Schultz (Jeff), James Long (Annette); brothers, Marty Morgan, Gerald Morgan (Holly), Harold Morgan (Joyce), Wes Morgan (Alice); sisters, Alma Morgan (Sue), Nancy Freeman (Kathleen), Kathy Morgan; grandchildren, Holden Schultz, Ashley Schultz, Keaton Long, Dayne Long, Amber Smith (Justin), Kiersten Whitsell (Corey); great-grandchildren, Jaxton Diven-Schultz, Owen Smith, Everly Smith, Kase Whitsell, Camden Whitsell, numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Cremation Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

