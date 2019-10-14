Mary Elizabeth Makos, 92, St. Joseph, MO

Mary's Obituary

Mary Elizabeth Makos, passed peacefully at the age of 92 in her home Friday, October 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward J. Makos, Sr., her sister Marjorie Gail Petro, her parents, Minnie and Jessa Barnes, and great-grandson, Josh Holdsworth. She is survived by her children: Susan Hughes (Doug), Beckey Shunk (Kenny), Alicia Jones (Steve,) and Edward Makos Jr. (Sandy), and grandchildren: Kari, Jarrett, Jeremy, Elizabeth, Tim and Kelsey, Tucker the grand-dog, nine great grand children, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. As an infant Mary began her journey on the steps of The Home for Little Wanderers now known as The Noyes Home for Children. She was adopted and loved by her parents, Jessa and Minnie Barnes. Her father was a local policeman, and her mother a homemaker, raising Mary and her sister, Margie. As a teenager, Mary met her future husband, Edward Makos, Sr., whom she married on September 28, 1946, following his return from World War II. They were married for 57 years. Mary enjoyed traveling with Eddie and her family on fishing trips to the Ozarks, and cross country trips to visit family from California to Washington DC. One of her favorite places to visit was Las Vegas where she recently celebrated her 90th birthday.

Mary's life revolved around her family. She was the anchor and her home the hub for all her children and grandchildren. Almost every holiday and birthday was celebrated with "Dinner at Mom's/Grandma's". She was a lifelong member of the former Saint Stanislaus Catholic Church and Saint James Catholic Church. Mary still lived in the home where she was raised by her parents. She could often be found sitting on her front porch swing enjoying her cup of coffee and visiting with neighbors. She took pride in the fact that at 92 years old she was still able to care for her home, herself, and her family. The neighborhood was a close community of other family members and neighbors who she considered her extended family. She often spoke with melancholy about the disconnect the younger generations have. She didn't think they had the opportunity in today's tech driven world to slow down and find the value in basic human connections. A special thank you to the "city of angels", the Neuro ICU Unit at KU Medical Center, for their outstanding care for our loved one and concern for us. Also to her neighbors who watched over her and offered companionship, care and concern. A rosary will be recited at 4:00 pm Sunday, and visitation will take place from 4-6 pm Sunday, October 13, 2019, at the Rupp Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 am Monday, October 14, 2019, at Rupp Funeral Home. Interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Rupp Funeral Home, or guests are invited to donate in her memory to the Noyes Home for Children in St. Joseph, Missouri.