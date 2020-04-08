Mary Elizabeth Nold, 87, of Savannah passed away April 6, 2020 at a local hospital in St. Joseph. She was born near Faucet, MO on July 31, 1932 to Newell & Fannie (Beaupeurt) McCauley. On September 16, 1950, she married Harold Leon Nold, and they were married for sixty-eight years.

Mary was a homemaker and helped her husband on the farm. In 1989, she started Mary’s Quilting utilizing long-arm machine quilting out of her home for 15 years. She loved sewing, quilting, gardening, flowers, baking, and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Mary attended and graduated from Benton High School in St. Joseph, MO in 1950. She was a member of the Long Branch Christian Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Harold Nold on December 2, 2018, three brothers, her son-in-law Carlin Bush, and her great-grandson Zander Nold Porter.

Mary is survived by her daughter Glenda Bush, St. Joseph, MO and sons Donald Nold, Savannah, MO and Carl (Debby) Nold, Cheyenne, WY. She is also survived by her grandchildren Angela Bush, Melissa Bush, Jamie (Curt) Porter, Troy Nold MD, Eric Nold (Ramond Curtis), Catherine (Brian) Murray, Casey Nold, and Millisen Nold. She was blessed with 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A private family graveside service will be held at Long Branch Christian Church on Friday, April 10, 2020. Open visitation hours will be Thursday, April 9, 2020 from 1:00pm-4:00pm at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah, MO. Burial will be in the Long Branch Christian Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Long Branch Christian Church.